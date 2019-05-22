TOY DOLLS: nuovo album fuori a Settembre

  • A cura di Matteo Paganelli
  • Postato il
Uscirà a Settembre 2019 per Secret Records (CD) e Randale Records (vinile) “Episode XIII”, il nuovo album dei Toy Dolls, storico punk trio inglese.
Queste le parole della band a proposito del nuovo lavoro:
“The album will be centered around a TV show (hence the title “EPISODE XIII”) with the tracks “Previously” and “Until Next Time” taking their inspiration from TV cop show types. There’s even a news flash before “The Laptop Lifter”! There will be a video of one of the songs over the coming months, so watch this space!”

Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news!

