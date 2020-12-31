Venezia Hardcore Fest: salta l’edizione 2021

Alla vigilia del nuovo anno arriva una brutta notizia: niente Venezia Hardcore Fest nel 2021. Gli organizzatori lo comunicano con un messaggio (traduzione disponibile qui sotto):





“Hey everyone! So, keeping it short: Venezia Hardcore Fest 2021 won’t happen.

Over these months we’ve been trying to keep everything on track, but our hopes had to face the harsh reality: at the moment, we can’t plan another chapter of the festival yet. This fest is 100% ran by volunteers and we do this because that’s what we love doing the most, simple and clear. But this needs months over months of planning, hard work and expenses that we just can’t risk for now, while things are still this blurry and uncertain.

If things will fall into the right place over the next months – as we wish – we’ll be back in 2022, having fun and enjoying our little paradise spot which is VEHC Fest.

We’d like to thank once again all of the bands, distros and partners for their unconditional trust and support over these last months, while we were still trying to save 2021’s edition.We also want you to know that we haven’t been sleeping throughout the year and we’ve been cooking a bunch of cool things that we can’t really wait to share with you, so keep your eyes on this space. One love! #vehcfest#fuckcovid“



“Hey! Dunque, per farla breve: il Venezia Hardcore Fest 2021 non ci sarà.

In questi mesi abbiamo cercato di tenere tutto in pista, ma le nostre speranze hanno dovuto affrontare la dura realtà: al momento non possiamo ancora pianificare un altro capitolo del festival. Questo fest è realizzato 100% da volontari e lo facciamo perché è ciò che più amiamo fare, chiaro e semplice. Ma questo richiede mesi e mesi di organizzazione, duro lavoro e spese che al momento non possiamo rischiare, dato che le cose sono ancora sfocate e poco certe.

Se le cose andranno a posto nei prossimi mesi – come speriamo – torneremo nel 2022, a divertirci e goderci il nostro piccolo pezzo di paradiso, il VEHC Fest.

Vogliamo ringraziare ancora tutte le and, le distro e i partner per la loro fiducia e il loro supporto incondizionato in questi ultimi mesi, mentre stavamo tentando di salvare l’edizione 2021. Vogliamo anche farvi sapere che non abbiamo dormito durante l’anno e abbiamo preparato un po’ di belle cose che non vediamo l’ora di condividere con voi, quindi tenete sott’occhio la pagine. One love! #vehcfest#fuckcovid“