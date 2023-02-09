33K
The Latest

VERSUS THE WORLD: firma per SBAM Records e nuovo album a Maggio

byMatteo Paganelli
9 Febbraio 2023

I Versus The World, punk rock band con membri di Lagwagon, Good Riddance ed Ataris, hanno annunciato di aver firmato per la SBAM Records, attivissima etichetta austriaca.

Sarà proprio la SBAM Records a far uscire il nuovo album “The Bastards Live Forever” il prossimo Maggio.
Queste le parole di Donald Ashley Spence, frontman della band di Santa Barbara:
“I can’t tell you how much work went into this collection of songs.I’d always been taught that if what you were working on wasn’t (what you thought) was your best… start over. Never put anything into the world that you were not absolutely sure of”.

Il primo dei 4 singoli annunciati sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 Febbraio: restate sintonizzati.

SKA-P: Due date estive in Italia!

byDeka
A proposito di good riddance...
