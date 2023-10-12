Xtine & The Reckless Hearts VIDEO PREMIERE

Xtine & The Reckless Hearts sono una band post punk alternativa multirazziale tutta al femminile della soleggiata Los Angeles, California.

Guidata da Xtine Reckless, punk con radici reggae, la band è composta anche dalla bassista Rie Li, la batterista Jett, alla chitarra Oze e alla chitarrista ritmica Lizi.

Nell’estate del 2022 la band ha intrapreso il suo primo tour da headliner nel Regno Unito e ha pubblicato il primo singolo “Dead Weight” che è stato coprodotto da Tim “Timebomb” Armstrong dei Rancid.

“Dead Weight” è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming musicale. La band ha anche ottenuto nuove sponsorizzazioni con Gibson USA e Get’m Get’m Straps e si è esibita al Wasteland Weekend Festival 2023 di quest’anno.

Le Xtine & The Reckless Hearts pubblicheranno diversi singoli quest’anno insieme a video musicali e un prossimo EP nel 2024.

Guarda in anteprima in esclusiva per punkadeka 8meet6:

Il padre di Xtine Reckless è il leggendario musicista giamaicano, George “Fully” Fullwood (Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Soul Syndicate e recentemente Ringo Star).

Originaria della California, Xtine era attratta però dai suoni punk taglienti e veloci di band californiane come Op Ivy, Rancid e Narcoleptic Youth.

Xtine ha seguito le orme di suo padre e ha fatto della musica la sua vita, ha preso in mano la chitarra da bambino e non l’ha più lasciata.

La band sostiene da sempre i diritti delle donne, LGBTQ+ e POC, sta contribuendo ad alimentare questa nuova rivoluzione rock femminile!

https://recklesshearts.wixsite.com/epkworldreckless

https://recklesshearts.wixsite.com/8meet6onepage

EN:

Xtine & The Reckless Hearts are an all-female queer multiracial alternative post punk band from sunny Los Angeles, CA. Fronted by Xtine Reckless, the punk with reggae roots, the band also consist of; bassist Rie Li, drummer Jett, lead guitarist Oze and rhythm guitarist Lizi. Growing up in the Reggae scene, Xtine Reckless father is the legendary Jamaican musician (bass), George “Fully” Fullwood (Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Soul Syndicate and recently Ringo Star) Xtine knew she had big shoes to fill, but it wouldn’t be in the same genre. In fact, Punk Rock was calling her name. A California native, Xtine was drawn to the edgy fast punk sounds of California bands like Op Ivy, Rancid and Narcoleptic Youth. Xtine followed her father’s footsteps and made music her life. Xtine picked up the guitar as a kid and hasn’t put it down.

After meeting her bassist, (Rie Li) while touring in the band Barb Wire Dolls together, Xtine launched, Xtine & The Reckless Hearts. The bands musical influences are bands like; The Living End, Saves The Day, Thursday, Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, The Distillers, Rancid, The Lunachicks, From First To Last, The Refused, At the Drive-In… The list goes on. They love and are deeply influenced by music from the mid ‘90’s- early 2000’s.

When it comes to the band’s sound, they would describe it as rooted in Y2K Post Punk but with nostalgic elements of early/mid 90’s punk alternative. they layer their guitars effortlessly, creating melodic, heavy driving, post punk alternative tunes with fun pop overtones and moody melodic hook-laden leads. Rie Li’s bass playing is wicked with a stage presence that’s even more wicked. Jett’s hard-hitting drumming makes sure everyone has the bands attention. With Xtine’s clever lyrics she paints moody imageries, mixing personal, social, political, and fictional content. Blending technical, proficient riffs with tasteful layering of guitars, booming bass, hard hitting fast drums and cougar like vocals you won’t be able to keep yourself from tapping your feet, singing along, and moshing the whole set. Xtine’s voice is powerful and loud with range. Her roars and coo’s demand your attention, and then, in a flash, she singS sweetly to you, then back screaming in your face. While Oze’s melodic leads dance beautifully with Lizi’s powerful rhythms.

Xtine exhibits a stage presence and charisma that just can’t be ignored. The entire band has stage presence that demands the attention of the audience. Immersing themselves in their performance, Xtine almost glides across the stage, dancing on the tabletops, climbing onto the bar, you don’t know where or what she or the other girls will do next. Xtine & The Reckless Hearts provides many exciting elements to every performance.

A strong advocate for women, LGBTQ+ and POC, the band is helping fuel this new female rock revolution! They strive to be a voice for young female and female identified musicians everywhere. With the lack of female of color representation in rock music, Xtine is helping fill that gap.

Over the summer of 2022 the band went on their first headline tour in the U.K., released their first single ‘Dead Weight’ which was co-produced by Tim “Timebomb” Armstrong of Rancid. ‘Dead Weight’ is now available on all music streaming platforms. The band also obtained new endorsements with Gibson USA and Get’m Get’m Straps and performed at this year’s 2023 Wasteland Weekend Festival. The band will be releasing more singles this year along with music videos and an upcoming EP in 2024. You can catch Xtine & The Reckless Hearts at their shows, tours and on their social media.