AREA MARKET, DISTRO E TOPPE EXPRESS: scopri gli stand del Punkadeka Festival

Altri buoni motivi per venire al Punkadeka Festival: ecco chi troverete ai nostri stand.

Non solo concerti il 30 Agosto. Come Early, Support!!

DISTRO / ETICHETTE:

Anfibio Records – Label / Distro

Flamingo Records (Genova) – Label / Distro / Shop

La muori Dischi – Distro

Massimo Galli – Distro

NoReason Records – Label / Booking / Distro

Point Break Society – Distro

Professional Punkers – Label / Booking

Radio Punk – Punk Webzine / Distro

Rof Distro Records – Label / Distro

Spaccio Dischi (Lucca) – Label / Distro

Tornado Ride Records – Label / Distro / Shop

NON SOLO MUSICA, saranno presenti anche:

Cargoleni guitarstraps – Tracolle per chitarra

Marchio made in Italy che realizza tracolle personalizzate per chitarra, basso e strumenti musicali. Allo stand troverete le tracolle in edizione limitata dedicate ai 20 anni di Punkadeka!

Cinquecentouno Casual Vintage Store – Shop

Dynamite Books – Libreria ambulante / Editori indipendenti

Eneartwork – Illustrazioni, Linoleografie originali stampate a mano e cose macabre

Nutty Print – Serigrafia Artigianale

TOPPE EXPRESS: stampa&attacca toppe DIY

Presso il nostro stand potrai direttamente stampare e attaccare la toppa di Punkadeka alla tua giacca –100% Fresh/DIY/ Fast Delivery/

Un grazie speciale ad Enri (NoReason Records / Menagramo) per la Serigrafia e le ragazze di The Unknown (punk rock webzine) per l’aiuto.

Ovviamente non mancherà un ampio spazio relax per bere birrette fresche o cocktail al chiringuito, oltre all’area street food con diverse tipologie di cucina per la vostra cena!