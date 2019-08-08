AREA MARKET, DISTRO E TOPPE EXPRESS: scopri gli stand del Punkadeka Festival

Altri buoni motivi per venire al Punkadeka Festival: ecco chi troverete ai nostri stand.
Non solo concerti il 30 Agosto. Come Early, Support!!
DISTRO / ETICHETTE:
Anfibio Records – Label / Distro
https://www.facebook.com/anfibiorecords/
Flamingo Records (Genova) – Label / Distro / Shop https://www.facebook.com/flamingorecordsstore/
La muori Dischi – Distro
https://www.facebook.com/lamuoridischi/
Massimo Galli – Distro
NoReason Records – Label / Booking / Distro
https://www.facebook.com/noreasonrecords/
Point Break Society – Distro
https://www.facebook.com/groups/40019021610/
Professional Punkers – Label / Booking
https://www.facebook.com/ProfessionalPunkers/
Radio Punk – Punk Webzine / Distro
https://www.facebook.com/RADIOPUNX/
Rof Distro Records – Label / Distro
https://www.facebook.com/rof.d.record/
Spaccio Dischi (Lucca) – Label / Distro
https://www.facebook.com/SpaccioDischi/
Tornado Ride Records – Label / Distro / Shop
https://www.facebook.com/Tornado-Ride-Records-Italy-191364594219044/
NON SOLO MUSICA, saranno presenti anche:
Cargoleni guitarstraps – Tracolle per chitarra
https://cargoleni.com/
Marchio made in Italy che realizza tracolle personalizzate per chitarra, basso e strumenti musicali. Allo stand troverete le tracolle in edizione limitata dedicate ai 20 anni di Punkadeka!
Cinquecentouno Casual Vintage Store – Shop
https://www.facebook.com/cinquecentounoreggioe/
Dynamite Books – Libreria ambulante / Editori indipendenti https://www.facebook.com/dynamitebooks/
Eneartwork – Illustrazioni, Linoleografie originali stampate a mano e cose macabre https://www.facebook.com/EneArtworks/
Nutty Print – Serigrafia Artigianale
https://www.facebook.com/serigrafianuttyprint/
TOPPE EXPRESS: stampa&attacca toppe DIY
Presso il nostro stand potrai direttamente stampare e attaccare la toppa di Punkadeka alla tua giacca –100% Fresh/DIY/ Fast Delivery/
Un grazie speciale ad Enri (NoReason Records / Menagramo) per la Serigrafia e le ragazze di The Unknown (punk rock webzine) per l’aiuto.
Ovviamente non mancherà un ampio spazio relax per bere birrette fresche o cocktail al chiringuito, oltre all’area street food con diverse tipologie di cucina per la vostra cena!