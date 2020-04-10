DIRECT HIT! al lavoro per il nuovo album

I Direct Hit! ci fanno sapere che sono cominciati i lavori per il nuovo album.

Ad annunciarlo è direttamente la band con questo comunicato:

“The good news here is that this means we’ll all be home for the next 1-3 months with nothing to do except write a new record. I have most of one already demoed out in voice memos on my phone. Devon Kay’s working on some stuff too. Our good friend Maura Weaver will also be helping out this time around. Usually we write new material in fits and spurts over extended periods of time, but I’m excited, for the first time, to see what happens in total isolation, and participate in what is likely to be an unprecedented period of creativity from everyone with a melody or a rhythm or some poetry in their heads. Instead of traveling and partying and hacking through songs like we always do, we’re gonna use this period of forced inactivity to make new stuff in an unfamiliar environment, and I’m really excited, personally, to hear the gigantic pile of new records that’ll be out next fall and winter from everyone who’s doing the same. Maybe we’ll post some weird half-baked shit while we do it? Who knows, we’ll seeeee. Make @directhitband part of your usual ‘Gram routine.

Ok, that’s my motivational/melancholy declaration on the internet. We love you all. Please stay safe”

Non sappiamo ancora quando uscirà il successore di “Crown of Nothing” (2018, Fat Wreck Chords).

Restate sintonizzati!