Gli Ignite pubblicano il nuovo singolo “Done Digging The Grave” con Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid)

I veterani hardcore di Orange County, hanno pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo “Done Digging The Grave” con Andrew Neufeld dei Comeback Kid .

Questa è la prima nuova canzone della band dall’album omonimo del 2022 uscito tramite Century Media Records . (leggi la nostra intervista al cantante Eli Santana)

Guarda il video diretto, filmato e montato da Rob Wallace .

Di seguito le dichiarazioni in merito dei membri della band:

Nik Hill

Done Digging the Grave’ was written about the difficulty to find optimism in a world where the hardest working do not receive the rewards they deserve and where kindness is only celebrated when it benefits us monetarily. Being hopeless together is the best medicine for a world set on keeping us apart. This song’s negative energy burns clean and leaves nothing but positivity in its wake.

Brett Rasmussen

This song was specifically written with having a guest vocalist in mind. When we heard the vocal tracks that Andrew added to the music we were completely blown away and in love with how the intensity of his screaming fit perfectly into the track next to Eli’s voice. This is the first time IGNITE has ever had a guest vocalist on any song.