GREEN DAY: ristampa deluxe per i 25 anni di “Nimrod.”

In occasione del venticinquennale di “Nimrod.” i Geen Day hanno annunciato l’uscita di un box set che racchiuderà demo mai incise e uscite prima, oltreché tutta una serie di pezzi live, anch’essi mai pubblicati sino ad ora.

Il boxset è disponibile in pre-ordine sul sito ufficiale della band e su tutti i più conosciuti store musicali on-line ed è disponibile in 5lp grigi (edizione limitata), 5 lp neri e 3 cd.

Il tutto uscirà il prossimo 27 febbraio 2023.

Per promuovere questa imperdibile uscita, ecco You Irritate Me, una delle demo contenute nel box set e mai uscite prima:

Questa la tracklist:

Disco 1

1 Nice Guys Finish Last

2 Hitchin’ a Ride

3 The Grouch

4 Redundant

5 Scattered

6 All the Time

7 Worry Rock

8 Platypus (I Hate You)

9 Uptight

10 Last Ride In

11 Jinx

12 Haushinka



Disco 2

1 Walking Alone

2 Reject

3 Take Back

4 King for a Day

5 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

6 Prosthetic Head



Disco 3

1 Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)

2 Place Inside My Head (Demo)

3 The Grouch (Demo)

4 Walking Alone (Demo)

5 Jinx (Demo)

6 Alison (Demo)

7 Espionage (Demo)

8 You Irritate Me (Demo)

9 Tre Polka (Demo)

10 When It’s Time (Demo)

11 Desensitized (Demo)

12 Chain Saw (Demo)

13 Reject (Demo)

14 Black Eyeliner (Demo)



Disco 4

1 Going to Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

2 Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

3 Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

4 Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

5 Hitchin’ a Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

6 The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

7 Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

8 Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

9 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

10 Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)



Disco 5

1 Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

2 Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

3 Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

4 She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

5 F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

6 Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

7 Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

8 Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

9 When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)

10 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) [Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97]