GREEN DAY: ristampa deluxe per i 25 anni di “Nimrod.”

In occasione del venticinquennale di “Nimrod.” i Geen Day hanno annunciato l’uscita di un box set che racchiuderà demo mai incise e uscite prima, oltreché tutta una serie di pezzi live, anch’essi mai pubblicati sino ad ora.
Il boxset è disponibile in pre-ordine sul sito ufficiale della band e su tutti i più conosciuti store musicali on-line ed è disponibile in 5lp grigi (edizione limitata), 5 lp neri e 3 cd.
Il tutto uscirà il prossimo 27 febbraio 2023.
Per promuovere questa imperdibile uscita, ecco You Irritate Me, una delle demo contenute nel box set e mai uscite prima:
Questa la tracklist:
Disco 1
1 Nice Guys Finish Last
2 Hitchin’ a Ride
3 The Grouch
4 Redundant
5 Scattered
6 All the Time
7 Worry Rock
8 Platypus (I Hate You)
9 Uptight
10 Last Ride In
11 Jinx
12 Haushinka
Disco 2
1 Walking Alone
2 Reject
3 Take Back
4 King for a Day
5 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
6 Prosthetic Head
Disco 3
1 Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)
2 Place Inside My Head (Demo)
3 The Grouch (Demo)
4 Walking Alone (Demo)
5 Jinx (Demo)
6 Alison (Demo)
7 Espionage (Demo)
8 You Irritate Me (Demo)
9 Tre Polka (Demo)
10 When It’s Time (Demo)
11 Desensitized (Demo)
12 Chain Saw (Demo)
13 Reject (Demo)
14 Black Eyeliner (Demo)
Disco 4
1 Going to Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
2 Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
3 Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
4 Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
5 Hitchin’ a Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
6 The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
7 Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
8 Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
9 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
10 Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
Disco 5
1 Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
2 Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
3 Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
4 She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
5 F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
6 Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
7 Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
8 Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
9 When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
10 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) [Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97]