The Latest

HARLEY FLANAGAN pubblica un pezzo dei THE STIMULATORS

byMatteo Paganelli
22 Febbraio 2022

Tutti sapete che prima di formare i Cro.Mags, leggendaria NYHC band, Harley Flanagan suonava la batteria nella punk rock band The Stimulators. Il quartetto di New York pubblicò solo un ep 7″ e un live su cassetta, ma non ha mai registrato un vero e proprio album.

 “Also to FINALLY be getting in the studio with OG NY Punk legends the Stimulators. The 3 surviving members myself Denise Mercedes and Nick Marden will be recording a full length studio album of the entire old set for the first time!!! With some very special surprise guest appearances!!! Loud Fast Still RULES!!!! This is gonna be great!!! Really excited about this year!!!!”

Con queste parole Harley Flanagan ha annunciato che il 2022 vedrà l’uscita di un nuovo pezzo dei The Stimulators.§
Rimanete sintonizzati.

A proposito di Cro-Mags...
Spotify Playlist
