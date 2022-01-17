Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

JOEY RAMONE: primo storico video dei suoi SNIPER

byMatteo Paganelli
17 Gennaio 2022

Prima di diventare la voce dei leggendari Ramones, Joey Ramone cantava in una live band chiamata Sniper. La band non ha mai pubblicato niente, né materiale fisico, né materiale video, ma, per la prima volta, ecco proprio un video che testimonia un concerto tenutosi addirittura nel 1973 all’Underground Tonight Show.
Questo il commento del fratello di Joey, Mickey Leigh:
“Those are my mom’s gloves! …………. speechless!!!!!!!!!! a few minutes into this. no, never seen it. people have been looking under every rock (no pun intended) for this. i’m in uhhh a state of shock. don’t know what to say about this….yet. but, thank YOU for making me aware of it. what a gem”.

Qui sotto il video.

