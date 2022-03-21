33K
The Latest

NO RESTRAINTS: al via il pre-order per il nuovo disco!

byMatt Murphys
21 Marzo 2022

E’ possibile ordinare il anteprima il nuovo disco di quei ragazzacci piemontesi dei No Restraints, fino al 4 aprile sarà possibile assicurarsi una copia del vinile o del CD dell’atteso “Stand Your Ground”!

PRE-ORDER FOR OUR NEW ALBUM AND MERCH IS ONLINE NOW!!!!
on our store norestraints.limitedrun.com you can find it in a beautiful colored vinyl version and the 3 panel digipack CD, together with all the new merch.
PLEASE NOTE!!! the new merch will be available only on pre-order and only until april 04 – for any info just drop us a message. cheers!

