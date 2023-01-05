NOFX: “NOFXxX” box set in uscita a luglio 2023 e triplo Lp live in preordine

Dopo aver annunciato le prime date del tour di addio, i Nofx annunciano l’uscita del box set “NOFXxX”.

Il box set si forma di 10 10″, ognuno contenente un pezzo (+ versione demo e versione acustica) che farà parte del nuovo, ultimo, album “Everybody Else is Insane”, in uscita a novembre 2023.

Queste le parole di Fat Mike:

Dear people,

I am announcing a new cool thing that I am very stoked on…. And I am announcing it at a time that is not ideal. NOFX are releasing a new box set of 10 new songs on 10, 10 inch records. Each 10 inch has the original demo version of the song, and an acoustic version of the song. These are the songs that we recorded during our “live in the studio” thing last year. The finished versions of these songs will be on our new album “Everybody Else is Insane” that comes out in November 2023.

The really cool thing about these 10 inches is the artwork. We got original art by Mark de Salvo, Cam Rackam, Jennie Cotterill, Shepard Fairey, Tokyo Hiro, and more. Unlike the 7 inch of the month club…. We spent money getting really great artists! I’m super stoked on the songs too! I’ve never done so many acoustic songs before and the demos sound pretty rad too.



This will be our last 10 inch vinyl box set club. I’m proud of it. I hope you enjoy it too.

Very Sincerishly,

Fat Mike

Ma non è tutto.

Abbiamo già detto del tour finale dei Nofx, quello dei 40 anni di attività della leggendaria punk band di San Francisco. Bene, al momento le date confermate sono le due di Barcellona e quella dello SBAM Fest (assieme a Rancid, Menzingers, Anti-Flag, Less Than Jake, Frank Turner e molti altri): queste date prevedranno la registrazione e la stampa su tre Lp. Avete capito bene: uscirà un triplo vinile per ognuna delle date del tour finale dei Nofx (per ora, almeno per quelle annunciate).

Preordine Barcellona:

LP – NOFX – Triple live vinyl album of the entire show (PRE ORDER) – LostMerch

Preordine SBAM Fest:

NOFX / Live In LINZ (3 LPs) – PRE-ORDER ?? SBAM Shop