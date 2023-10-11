Nuovo album per i DWARVES

The Dwarves hanno annunciato l’uscita di “Dwarves Concept Album”:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Kyle Cole (@kylec138)

L’album uscirà il prossimo 17 novembre per Greedy Records.

La band lo descrive come “toccare ogni genere hard rock immaginabile, dall’hardcore punk al surf garage rock, al noise sperimentale, all’heavy metal e al thrash e persino al rock and roll da bar”.

La band ha anche pubblicato un video per il singolo “We Will Dare”.

Il video è stato diretto da Frank Meyer degli Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs e puoi vederlo di seguito: