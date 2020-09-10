Nuovo album per i MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

22K
byMatteo Paganelli
10 Settembre 2020

I Mighty Mighty Bosstones, seminale ska-core band di Boston, hanno comunicato via Instagram di aver terminato i lavori per il nuovo album.

“We’ve heard what’s been tracked for The Mi?ghty Mi?ghty BossToneS 11th full length studio album and it very well could end up being the greatest album to come out of this or any pandemic in history. “I’m so proud to be a part of it and we know you’re all going to love it”.

Non abbiamo ulteriori info sul successore di “While We’re At It” del 2018: restate sintonizzati.

