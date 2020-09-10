22K
CRASS: ristampe in arrivo

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Settembre 2020

I Crass, storica anarco-punk band inglese, ha recentemente annunciato l’uscita di “The Crassical Collection”. L’iniziativa vedrà la ristampa dei 6 album da studio dei Crass:  “Stations of the Crass” (1979), “The Feeding of the 5000” (1978), “Penis Envy” (1981), “Christ: The Album”  (1982), “Yes Sir, I Will” (1983) e “Ten Notes on a Summer’s Day” (1986), oltreché della compilation “Best Before 1984″.

Gli album saranno ristampati in boxsets contenenti due CD: nel primo sarà presente l’album, il secondo conterrà invece contenuti rari.
“The Crassical Collection” uscirà il prossimo 2 Ottobre per One Little Indipendent Records.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare una versione mai uscita di Sheep Farming in the Falklands:

https://crass.bandcamp.com/album/best-before-1984-crassical-collection

