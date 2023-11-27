34K
20K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

I Crass pubblicheranno il libro “Crass – A Pictorial History”

byDeka
27 Novembre 2023

I Crass hanno annunciato che pubblicheranno un libro intitolato Crass – A Pictorial History.

Il libro è in lavorazione da oltre 30 anni ed è lungo 364 pagine. Uscirà a fine primavera tramite Exitstencil Press.
Il libro è già disponibile per il preorder qui: https://www.olirecords.com/shop/crass/book/

Questo il comunicato:

After working on this book, on and off for over 30 years, trying to gather and piece together the Crass jigsaw puzzle, it finally became time to say ‘it’s finished’. Of course in this particular case this ‘finished’ means ‘not finished’ and it will be left to the viewer to correct all the mistakes you will undoubtedly find.
Even so, we hope you will find this book of interest, if not an inspiration to fight on.
Like the book, finding peace is never finished and the injustices to each other rage on and on.

Thanks to all of you who contributed, dug deep and found all the bits you could find from the day, they are now given back to you in this book. Sadly over the 30 years, the names of so many of you have been lost, but your contribution and generosity has not.
Thank you

Per chi se la fosse persa, qua una nostra intervista di oltre 20 anni fa: https://www.punkadeka.it/the-crass/

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Un post condiviso da Crass (@crasswords)

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

10 anni di SUD DISORDER

byDeka
A proposito di crass...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Dic 01
TRAI AGAINST THE MACHINE • Bloom • Mezzago
Via Curiel 39, Mezzago
Dic 01
? MEGANOIDI • Tambourine Seregno
ARCI TAMBOURINE
Dic 02
KOB FEST ? Atarassia Grop ? Los Fastidios ? FFD ? Wonk Unit (UK) and more…
The Factory
Dic 02
Blow up Your Mind #2 – Freakout Club vs. Sghetto
Freakout Club - via emilio zago, 7c
Dic 02
BADFROG+THECRIMSONGHOST+TABALORE- Freddy and Charas’Bday
Musicattiva
Dic 02
Spaca zo töt! ? PLAKKAGGIO ? Jamie Lee Cult ? The Blackholes ? INK CLUB
Ink Club
Dic 03
EATER, Wonk Unit, JoJo & the Teeth LIVE @ NO BRAINS PUNK matinee
Barrio's Live - piazzale Donne Partigiane
Dic 06
Punk Rock Factory | Legend Club Milano | ‘It’s Just a Stage We’re Going Through’ Tour
Legend Club
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.