I Crass pubblicheranno il libro “Crass – A Pictorial History”

I Crass hanno annunciato che pubblicheranno un libro intitolato Crass – A Pictorial History.

Il libro è in lavorazione da oltre 30 anni ed è lungo 364 pagine. Uscirà a fine primavera tramite Exitstencil Press.

Il libro è già disponibile per il preorder qui: https://www.olirecords.com/shop/crass/book/

Questo il comunicato:

After working on this book, on and off for over 30 years, trying to gather and piece together the Crass jigsaw puzzle, it finally became time to say ‘it’s finished’. Of course in this particular case this ‘finished’ means ‘not finished’ and it will be left to the viewer to correct all the mistakes you will undoubtedly find.

Even so, we hope you will find this book of interest, if not an inspiration to fight on.

Like the book, finding peace is never finished and the injustices to each other rage on and on.

Thanks to all of you who contributed, dug deep and found all the bits you could find from the day, they are now given back to you in this book. Sadly over the 30 years, the names of so many of you have been lost, but your contribution and generosity has not.

Thank you

Per chi se la fosse persa, qua una nostra intervista di oltre 20 anni fa: https://www.punkadeka.it/the-crass/