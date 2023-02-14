PUNK ROCK VEGAN: ecco il film diretto da MOBY

“Punk Rock Vegan” è un film diretto da Moby, poliedrico artista vegano con un passato nel mondo del punk hardcore. Il film, che vuole sensibilizzare la lotta per i diritti degli animali all’interno del mondo del punk rock, è stato presentato il 20 gennaio allo Slamdance Festival nello Utah e vedrà la partecipazione di Ian Mackaye (Minor Threat/Fugazi), HR (Bad Brains), Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Ray Cappo (Youth of Today), Andrew Hurley (Fall Out Boy), Tony Kanal (No Doubt), Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Water Schreifels (CIV/Gorilla Biscuits/Youth of Today/Quicksand), Dave Dictor (MDC), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Steve Ignorant (Crass), Theo Kogan (Lunachicks), Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (Misfits), Amy Lee (Evanescence), Captain Sensible (The Damned) e Inge Johansson (Refused/The (International) Noise Conspiracy, Rob Zombie, Davey Havok (AFI), Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused) e molti altri.

Moby racconta la storia di come il punk rock sia stato terreno fertile per la lotta vegana per i diritti degli animali. Queste le sue parole di presentazione:

“’PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE’ was created to shine a light on the surprising and inspiring history of punk rock and animal rights, but also to remind people of the importance and desperate urgency of adopting the uncompromising ethics and actions of the original punk rock activists”.

“After it makes its world premiere at Slamdance, it’s yours. It’s my goal to give the movie away, as I can’t in good conscience try to profit from what is essentially a labor of love and activism.”

Qui per saperne di più, nell’attesa (e nella speranza) di poter vedere presto questo interessantissimo film:

Moby’s PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE Will Open Slamdance 2023 | Slamdance

Guardiamolo gratis qui: