33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

PUNK ROCK VEGAN: ecco il film diretto da MOBY

byMatteo Paganelli
14 Febbraio 2023

“Punk Rock Vegan” è un film diretto da Moby, poliedrico artista vegano con un passato nel mondo del punk hardcore. Il film, che vuole sensibilizzare la lotta per i diritti degli animali all’interno del mondo del punk rock, è stato presentato il 20 gennaio allo Slamdance Festival nello Utah e vedrà la partecipazione di Ian Mackaye (Minor Threat/Fugazi), HR (Bad Brains), Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Ray Cappo (Youth of Today), Andrew Hurley (Fall Out Boy), Tony Kanal (No Doubt), Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Water Schreifels (CIV/Gorilla Biscuits/Youth of Today/Quicksand), Dave Dictor (MDC), Derrick Green (Sepultura), Steve Ignorant (Crass), Theo Kogan (Lunachicks), Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (Misfits), Amy Lee (Evanescence), Captain Sensible (The Damned) e Inge Johansson (Refused/The (International) Noise Conspiracy, Rob Zombie, Davey Havok (AFI), Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused) e molti altri.

Moby racconta la storia di come il punk rock sia stato terreno fertile per la lotta vegana per i diritti degli animali. Queste le sue parole di presentazione:

“’PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE’ was created to shine a light on the surprising and inspiring history of punk rock and animal rights, but also to remind people of the importance and desperate urgency of adopting the uncompromising ethics and actions of the original punk rock activists”.
After it makes its world premiere at Slamdance, it’s yours. It’s my goal to give the movie away, as I can’t in good conscience try to profit from what is essentially a labor of love and activism.”

Qui per saperne di più, nell’attesa (e nella speranza) di poter vedere presto questo interessantissimo film:
Moby’s PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE Will Open Slamdance 2023 | Slamdance

Guardiamolo gratis qui:

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Nuovo Ep per i californiani JUGHEAD'S REVENGE

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di afi...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
LEGGI TUTTO

MXPX: nuovo album

La storica punk band MxPx ha annunciato tramite i profili facebook e instagram ufficiali che si prenderà una…
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Feb 17
FEDELI ALLA TRIBÙ ?Gozzilla & le tre bambine coi baffi?Cockroaches?Sz.Ribalta?The Moggies?Dirty Job
A Skeggia - Via Andrea Costa 169/b
Feb 17
Senza Benza live @ Joshua Blues Club – Opening: Plug Out Head
Arci Joshua Blues Club APS - Via Cantoniga 11
Feb 18
SENZABENZA – Release Party “PUNK POP DILEMMA” Since ’90 + COCONUT PLANTERS Punk Rock // ONYRICA
BLAH BLAH - via Po 21
Feb 18
Vidia Carnival Party // Cattive Abitudini + Spaventapassere + Noyse DJ from Punkreas
Vidia Club - via San Vittore, 1128
Feb 18
Crushed Cans + The Ferrets live @ Pit Stop Cafè, Vedano al Lambro (Mb)!
Pit Stop Café - Vedano al Lambro - via Cesare Battisti, 44/A
Feb 18
Menagramo
BANG BANG Radio.it - Via Galilei 3
Feb 18
RICCOBELLIS
Monamì live social space - via San Pietro 44
Feb 18
RICCOBELLIS
Monamì live social space - via San Pietro 44
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.