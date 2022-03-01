Punkadeka.it Contest
STEVE IGNORANT (CRASS) pubblica un live album

byMatteo Paganelli
1 Marzo 2022

Steve Ignorant dei Crass pubblicherà un live album intitolato “Live At Durham Punk Festival 2009″, la cui copia in Lp uscirà per Advance Records a metà aprile.
Queste le parole di Steve:

“After the last stonehenge gig crass played, I swore I would never perform at a festival again. It took a lot of persuading to get me to durham and thank the stars I did – it showed me that a festival doesn’t have to be a disorganised shambles; that it can be an enjoyable experience run with precision – no waiting for hours to get on stage because every band has run over time, no smoky fires, no jugglers in baggy pyjama bottoms and above all no bloody bongo drums. I was talking with jon connor the night before the gig and he assured me I would love it, and he was right. I came off stage the next day, put my arm around him and said: “I’ll definitely do this again!”

