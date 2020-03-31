OFF WITH THEIR HEADS: Lp acustico in uscita a Maggio

Gli Off With Their Heads faranno uscire un album acustico intitolato “Character” il prossimo 15 Maggio. Ad annunciarlo è stato direttamente il frontman Ryan Young:

“Well folks. We are all facing some serious reality. Times are going to definitely be tough for a while. All I can do is try my best to keep things moving and share what I have with my friends and employees. That being said, we are launching the pre order for our new acoustic record “Character” today. Kyle and I made it with Dan Jensen and Mike Felumlee. It was something I wanted to do to help stay busy when the last tour was called off. I’m really happy with it. Especially since it was recorded in these guys’ basements. Either way. If you have the means, everyone in the Anxious and Angry family here is appreciative of any support. If not, we 4000% understand. I’ll be emailing anyone who pre orders the vinyl the A side of the record right away. Love, Ryan”

Al momento possiamo gustarci solo Be Good: