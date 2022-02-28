Punkadeka.it Contest
33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

RFC: l’avevamo detto che qualcosa bolle in pentola

byMatt Murphys
28 Febbraio 2022

Settimana scorsa avevamo visto aggirarsi mezza scena punk anni ’90 in quel di Caserta, oggi vi faccio vedere un video che mi è arrivato, sappiamo che c’è sotto qualcosa, stay tuned che come sempre dai nostri amici RFC arrivano solo cose belle!

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

"Punk on the Rocks", la nuova rubrica di Eleonora Tagliafico sulle frequenze di Radio Città Aperta!

byValentina Piazzola
Next Article

BASEMENT GARY: video di "Like a Millionaire"

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di punk news...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Mar 04
Derozer + Nicolo? (Peter Punk)
FOCE - Via Foce 1
Mar 04
Carnevale Punk Rock • Greenwich • Fontaniva
Greenwich Fontaniva - Via Guglielmo Marconi 104
Mar 04
The Cleopatras + Le Carogne live @ Raindogs House
Raindogs House - Piazza Rebagliati 1
Mar 05
LONDON RE-CALLING TOUR – The Band Robbers Clash Tribute at SCOTCH CLUB Magenta
Scotch Club Live Music, Pizza & Grill - Via Milano 190
Mar 05
SHANDON Acoustic Show | Tambourine Seregno
ARCI TAMBOURINE - via Carlo Tenca 16
Mar 10
Darkest Hour / Himsa / Dreamshade / For I Am King @Slaughter Club, Milano
Slaughter Club - Via Tagliabue 4
Mar 10
Vintage Violence in concerto
Rock'n'Roll Milano - Via Giuseppe Bruschetti 11
Mar 12
ANTIFA FEST 4.0 – Milano
Collettivo Zam - via sant'abbondio 4
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.