RFC: l’avevamo detto che qualcosa bolle in pentola

Settimana scorsa avevamo visto aggirarsi mezza scena punk anni ’90 in quel di Caserta, oggi vi faccio vedere un video che mi è arrivato, sappiamo che c’è sotto qualcosa, stay tuned che come sempre dai nostri amici RFC arrivano solo cose belle!
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Mar 05
LONDON RE-CALLING TOUR – The Band Robbers Clash Tribute at SCOTCH CLUB Magenta
Scotch Club Live Music, Pizza & Grill - Via Milano 190
Mar 10
Darkest Hour / Himsa / Dreamshade / For I Am King @Slaughter Club, Milano
Slaughter Club - Via Tagliabue 4