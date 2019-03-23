Split tra ACTIONMEN e DEAD NECK

Actionmen / Dead Neck – Defections Split Teaser
Mud Cake Records is completely over the moon to welcome the mighty actionmen to the label! In case you missed it, they have joined forces with DEAD NECK to record a killer split called #Defections and we could not be more excited to be handling the release! Available on LP/CD and digitally APRIL 30th! #actionmen #deadneck
Qui sopra potete vedere un breve teaser dello split tra i nostrani Actionmen e gli inglesi Dead Neck.
“Defections” uscirà il prossimo 30 Aprile per Mud Cake Records.