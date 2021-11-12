Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

Tante novità in casa GREEN DAY

byMatteo Paganelli
12 Novembre 2021

Le ultime settimane si sono accompagnate a molte novità in casa Green Day.
Per prima cosa la band californiana ha annunciato l’uscita di “The BBC Sessions”, un bootleg ufficiale contenente pezzi registrati nel 1994, 1996, 1998 e 2001 per la BBC al Maida Vale.
Qui sotto potete ascoltare 2000 Light Years Away e Basket Case:

L’album uscirà il prossimo 10 dicembre il Lp, cd e versione digitale.
Qui il pre-ordine:
Green Day – Official Webstore (warnerartists.net)

Questa la tracklist:

She (June 08, 1994)
When I Come Around (June 08, 1994)
Basket Case (June 08, 1994)
2000 Light Years Away (June 08, 1994)
Geek Stink Breath (November 03, 1996)
Brain Stew/Jaded (November 03, 1996)
Walking Contradiction (November 03, 1996)
Stuck With Me (November 03, 1996)
Hitchin’ a Ride (February 02, 1998)
Nice Guys Finish Last (February 02, 1998)
Prosthetic Head (February 02, 1998)
Redundant (February 02, 1998)
Castaway (August 28, 2001)
Church on Sunday (August 28, 2001)
Minority (August 28, 2001)
Waiting (August 28, 2001)

La punk rock band di Berkeley ha inoltre rilasciato un nuovo pezzo, dalle sonorità e dalla spiccata vicinanza al mondo Jam, intitolato Holy Toledo!.
Ascoltatela qui sotto.

L’ultimo lavoro dei Green Day, “Father of All Motherfuckers”, è uscito per Reprise Records a febbraio del 2020. Questa la nostra recensione:
GREEN DAY: Father of All Motherfuckers – Punkadeka – Punk web Magazine

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

DNA71: Zero

byMarta Rose
A proposito di Green Day...
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Nov 12
TRUE BELIEVERS DIY FEST 2021- First edition ! @Circolo Blackstar
Circolo BlackStar - Via Ravenna 104
Nov 12
MARDUK + guests | MILAN (Slaughter Club)
Slaughter Club - Via Tagliabue 4
Nov 12
HARDCORE (B)LOCK!
El Paso Occupato
Nov 12
MAGIC JUKEBOX LIVE @Dardy – Music and Food
Dardy - Music and Food - via Costantino Dardi 5
Nov 12
ANDREA ROCK Live ? Tambourine Seregno
ARCI TAMBOURINE - via Carlo Tenca 16
Nov 13
LIVE TREMENDE + COFFEEKILLERS
A Skeggia - Via Andrea Costa 169/b
Nov 13
Sparacchia Fest XVI edizione in Felix Memory
CPA Firenze Sud - Via di Villamagna, 27/a
Nov 13
Scemo, Soviet Order Zero, Lacerhate, Egocide, Prodotti locali Live at CASA BRANKALEONE
Via Ernesto Breda
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.