Tante novità in casa GREEN DAY

Le ultime settimane si sono accompagnate a molte novità in casa Green Day.

Per prima cosa la band californiana ha annunciato l’uscita di “The BBC Sessions”, un bootleg ufficiale contenente pezzi registrati nel 1994, 1996, 1998 e 2001 per la BBC al Maida Vale.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare 2000 Light Years Away e Basket Case:

L’album uscirà il prossimo 10 dicembre il Lp, cd e versione digitale.

Qui il pre-ordine:

Green Day – Official Webstore (warnerartists.net)

Questa la tracklist:

She (June 08, 1994)

When I Come Around (June 08, 1994)

Basket Case (June 08, 1994)

2000 Light Years Away (June 08, 1994)

Geek Stink Breath (November 03, 1996)

Brain Stew/Jaded (November 03, 1996)

Walking Contradiction (November 03, 1996)

Stuck With Me (November 03, 1996)

Hitchin’ a Ride (February 02, 1998)

Nice Guys Finish Last (February 02, 1998)

Prosthetic Head (February 02, 1998)

Redundant (February 02, 1998)

Castaway (August 28, 2001)

Church on Sunday (August 28, 2001)

Minority (August 28, 2001)

Waiting (August 28, 2001)

La punk rock band di Berkeley ha inoltre rilasciato un nuovo pezzo, dalle sonorità e dalla spiccata vicinanza al mondo Jam, intitolato Holy Toledo!.

Ascoltatela qui sotto.

L’ultimo lavoro dei Green Day, “Father of All Motherfuckers”, è uscito per Reprise Records a febbraio del 2020. Questa la nostra recensione:

GREEN DAY: Father of All Motherfuckers – Punkadeka – Punk web Magazine