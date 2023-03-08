33K
THE BROKENDOWNS: nuovo album fuori e video di “Obey The Fumes”

byMatteo Paganelli
8 Marzo 2023

I Brokendowns, punk rock band dell’Illinois, hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Maximum Khaki”. L’album uscito il 20 gennaio per Red Scare Industries e qui sotto potete vedere il video del primo singolo estratto Obey The Fumes.

Previous Article

SENZABENZA al LOBOTOMY FEST 2023

