THE BROKENDOWNS: nuovo album fuori e video di “Obey The Fumes”

I Brokendowns, punk rock band dell’Illinois, hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “Maximum Khaki”. L’album uscito il 20 gennaio per Red Scare Industries e qui sotto potete vedere il video del primo singolo estratto Obey The Fumes.
