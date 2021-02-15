THE PARTISANS: Lp di rarità in uscita a inizio Marzo

EAL-010 THE PARTISANS – Anarchy In Alkatraz/ No Future Demos 80-82 LP + 28 page booklet LP will go up for pre-order tomorrow at the Sealed Records bandcamp and LVEUM site. It’s limited to 700 copies and there are 200 on white. The record should start shipping the first week of March.The record includes the very first demo, barely circulated and made up mostly of covers with a couple originals. As well as the two demos recorded for No Future. All killer stuff.

Con questo annuncio sulla pagina Instagram ufficiale, la La Vida Es Un Mus Records ha annunciato che a Marzo uscirà una raccolta in Lp dei The Partisans, storica punk band gallese attiva dal 1978 al 1984. La raccolta si intitola “Anarchy In Alkatraz/ No Future Demos 80-82” e sarà in edizione limitata a 700 copie.

