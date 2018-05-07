“Get Out of My Club”: tributo ai MANGES in streaming

"Get Out of My Club": tributo ai MANGES in streaming
“Get Out of My Club”: tributo ai MANGES in streaming

E’ in streaming il tributo ai Manges intitolato “Get Out of My Club” e uscito per Moms Basement Records.
L’album vede la partecipazione di bands come Windowsill, Mugwumps, Vapids, Neon Bone, Flamingo Nosebleed, Giant Eagles e tantissimi altri, compresi i nostrani Teenage Bubblegums, Ponches, Tough, Mega, Proton Packs e Volkow.

Qui sotto l’ascolto:

https://momsbasementrecords.bandcamp.com/album/moms-basement-records-presents-get-out-of-my-club-a-tribute-to-the-manges



