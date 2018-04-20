L7: nuovo album il prossimo anno

“After having an amazingly great experience with our L7 reunion tour in 2015 as well the release of a documentary on our band, “L7: Pretend We’re Dead”, the band felt inspired to do some songwriting and return to the studio once again. The end results were recording the tracks “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” and “I Came Back to Bitch”. Our first new tunes in 18 years!

We’ve had such a blast hanging out, writing, and recording with each other again that we decided to keep the ball rolling. More song ideas have been flowing out of us every time we get together and play, so we’ve decided to make a full length album which we will record this year.”

Con queste parole le L7, storica alternative/punk band di Los Angeles, hanno annunciato la futura uscita di un uovo album (che uscirà per Don Giovanni Records.

Le L7 si sono sciolte nel 2001 per poi riunirsi ben 14 anni dopo: ricordiamo anche la loro partecipazione al Punk in Drublic Fest di Milano del prossimo 28 giugno (con Nofx, Mad Caddies, Less Than Jake, The Bronx, Giuda e Bad Cop/Bad Cop).