Tempo di ristampe per i COUNTERPUNCH
I Counterpunch hanno annunciato la ristampa in vinile dell’album “Dying To Exonerate The World”, uscito nel 2011.
La ristampa (in edizione limitata a 250 copie) sarà curata dalla Bird Attack Records, uscirà il 4 dicembre prossimo e conterrà 4 bonus tracks.
Il pre-ordine è già disponibile qui:
https://birdattackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dying-to-exonerate-the-world
