217 Pescara Hardcore: album in uscita a maggio!

Annunciatoi sulla loro pagina FB il nuovo disco dei 217, Hardcore old school da Pescara, si intitolerà “Atheist, Agnostic. Rationalist” ed uscirà per Indelirium Records! Li abbiamo visti in azione all’ultimo MobFest e siamo ansiosi di sentire cosa hanno da urlarci.

Ecco il comunicato della band con le prossime date

No Trend. No posers. Old time Hardcore from east coast…as you ever known. Out in may 2019 via Indelirium Records.

Zines, promoters, collective we are open to any collaboration.

Keep in touch with us and spread the voice!

217 upcoming shows:

27/04 – Son Of Flies Fest, Istanbul Cafe’, Squinzano;

25/05 – Teramo;

30/05 – Release Party, Scumm, Pescara;

01/06 – Tba,

08/06 – BOOK US;

22/06 – Loud Summer, Roma;

05/07 – Distruggi La Bassa Fest, Ferrara;