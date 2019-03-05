BAD RELIGION: nuovo album fuori il 3 Maggio

Dopo varie anticipazioni e rumors ecco la notizia che molti di noi stavano aspettando: nuovo disco per i Bad Religion.

“Age Of Unreason” uscirà il 3 Maggio prossimo per Epitaph Records e Chaos From Within è il secondo singolo estratto (dopo My Sanity) che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

Questa invece è la tracklist di “Age Of Unreason”:

Chaos From Within

My Sanity

Do The Paranoid Style

The Approach

Lose Your Head

End of History

Age of Unreason

Candidate

Faces of Grief

Old Regime

Big Black Dog

Downfall

Since Now

What Tomorrow Brings

The Profane Rights of Man (bonus)