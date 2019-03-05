BAD RELIGION: nuovo album fuori il 3 Maggio

Dopo varie anticipazioni e rumors ecco la notizia che molti di noi stavano aspettando: nuovo disco per i Bad Religion.
“Age Of Unreason” uscirà il 3 Maggio prossimo per Epitaph Records e Chaos From Within è il secondo singolo estratto (dopo My Sanity) che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
Questa invece è la tracklist di “Age Of Unreason”:
Chaos From Within
My Sanity
Do The Paranoid Style
The Approach
Lose Your Head
End of History
Age of Unreason
Candidate
Faces of Grief
Old Regime
Big Black Dog
Downfall
Since Now
What Tomorrow Brings
The Profane Rights of Man (bonus)