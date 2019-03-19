CJ RAMONE: nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

Cj Ramone, erede del leggendario Dee Dee nei Ramones, ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album solista intitolato “The Holy Spell…”.

L’album uscirà il prossimo 10 Maggio per Fat Wreck Chords.

A proposito del disco, queste le parole di CJ: “I never lost that magical feeling that you get from music, and that’s where the title came in. The bands that I listened to when I was young that I really enjoyed, I can still put that music on now, and it still has the same magic for me.”

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto Blue Skies:

Questa invece la tracklist:

1. One High One Low

2. The Town

3. Crawling from the Wreckage

4. I’m Disappointed

5. Waitin’ on the Sun

6. Hands of Mine

7. There Stands the Glass

8. Movin’ On

9. Stand Up

10. Postcard from Heaven

11. Blue Skies

12. Rock On