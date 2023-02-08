33K
FAKE NAMES (Refused, Bad Religion, Embrace, Fugazi, Minor Threat ecc): nuovo singolo on-line

byMatteo Paganelli
8 Febbraio 2023

I Fake Names, super punk band con membri di Refused, Fugazi, Bad Religion, Embrace, Dag Nasty e Minor Threat, hanno pubblicato un nuovo pezzo intitolato Expendsbles.

Il pezzo in questione fa parte del nuovo album omonimo in uscita il 3 Marzo prossimo per Epitaph Records:

“That song has so much classic Michael Hampton in it that I just laugh every time I play it. It’s just so hooky and it’s got this soaring chorus that still excites me now and I’ve heard it, like, 175 times.”, Brian Baker (chitarra)

 

A proposito di Bad Religion...
