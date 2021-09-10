Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

HOT WATER MUSIC: firma per Equal Vision Records e nuovo disco nel 2022

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Settembre 2021

Con questo breve video, George Rebelo (anche Bouncing Souls) e Jason Black hanno annunciato che gli Hot Water Music hanno firmato per la Equal Vision Records, per la quale, nel 2022, uscirà un nuovo album.
Non ci resta che attendere ulteriori news per quanto riguarda il successore dell’Ep “Shake Up the Shadows” datato 2019 (Epitaph Records).

ESIMERE: Non Resta Niente

