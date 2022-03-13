Punkadeka.it Contest
33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

IDLES: video di “CRAWL!”

byMatteo Paganelli
13 Marzo 2022

Torna il post-punk degli inglesi IDLES.
Qui sotto potete vedere il video di CRAWL!, pezzo contenuto nell’ultimo album “Crawler“, uscito nel 2021 per Partisan Records.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Nuovo pezzo on-line per i FLOGGING MOLLY

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di IDLES...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Mar 16
DAX ODIA ANCORA – IL NOSTRO SANGUE IL LORO PROFITTO
Via Brioschi - Milano
Mar 17
St. Patrick’s Day with The Cloverhearts | Milano
Legend Club Milano - Viale Enrico Fermi, 98 - Milano (MM Affori Centro)
Mar 18
18/03 | Belvedere + Darko + Walt Hamburger • Bloom • Mezzago
Bloom - Via Curiel 39
Mar 19
Discomostro – Release Party! – Mostropatia
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Mar 19
N’Oi! per DAX! vol. 3 – lato A
SOS Fornace Rho - Via Risorgimento 18
Mar 22
Concerto Al “Bar Lui&Lei”
Mar 25
Punk Rock Mentality | I Wanna Be Well Edition | Retarded, Olly Riva & more
Skaletta Rock Club - Via Crispi 168
Mar 26
RELEASE PARTY @LAST ONE TO DIE
Last One to Die Crew - Live Events and Label - Piazza Boetti 6
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.