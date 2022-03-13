IDLES: video di “CRAWL!”

Torna il post-punk degli inglesi IDLES.
Qui sotto potete vedere il video di CRAWL!, pezzo contenuto nell’ultimo album “Crawler“, uscito nel 2021 per Partisan Records.
