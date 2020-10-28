23K
byMatteo Paganelli
28 Ottobre 2020
LESS THAN JAKE: nuovo album in uscita a Dicembre

L’11 Dicembre prossimo uscirà per Pure Noise Records “Silver Linings”, il nuovo album dei Less Than Jake.
Qui sotto potete vedere la tracklist e ascoltare i primi due singoli estratti, Lie to Me e Dear Me.

1. The High Cost of Low Living
2. Lie To Me
3. Keep on Chasing
4. Anytime and Anywhere
5. The Test
6. Dear Me
7. Monkey Wrench Myself
8. King of Downside
9. Lost at Home
10. Move
11. Bill
12. So Much Less

