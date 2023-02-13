Live album per gli USELESS ID

Gli Useless ID hanno annunciato l’uscita di un live album intitolato “Live in Tel Aviv”

L’album, che conterrà ben 28 tracce registrate durante il concerto della punk band israeliana al Barby Club di Tel Aviv nel 2019, in occasione del 25ennale, uscirà il prossimo 22 aprile per la Double Helix Records.

Qui sotto la tracklist:

Land Of Idiocracy

Stopwatch

Deny It

Borrowed Time

Mouse In A Maze

Turn Up The Stereo

Unhappy Hour

How To Dismantle An Atom Bomb

Genetic

Before It Kills

Pink Stars And Magazines

Punx On The Other Side

Local Expert

Too Bad You Don’t Get It

Tour Song #2

Night Shift

At The Stadium

Before I Go

Dying Love

At Least I Tried

Always The Same

Bring Me Down

Blood Pressure

It’s Alright

Kiss Me Kill Me

Night Stalker

Isolate Me

State Of Fear

Double Helix Records