Live album per gli USELESS ID

byMatteo Paganelli
13 Febbraio 2023

Gli Useless ID hanno annunciato l’uscita di un live album intitolato “Live in Tel Aviv”
L’album, che conterrà ben 28 tracce registrate durante il concerto della punk band israeliana al Barby Club di Tel Aviv nel 2019, in occasione del 25ennale, uscirà il prossimo 22 aprile per la Double Helix Records.
Qui sotto la tracklist:

Land Of Idiocracy
Stopwatch
Deny It
Borrowed Time
Mouse In A Maze
Turn Up The Stereo
Unhappy Hour
How To Dismantle An Atom Bomb
Genetic
Before It Kills
Pink Stars And Magazines
Punx On The Other Side
Local Expert
Too Bad You Don’t Get It
Tour Song #2
Night Shift
At The Stadium
Before I Go
Dying Love
At Least I Tried
Always The Same
Bring Me Down
Blood Pressure
It’s Alright
Kiss Me Kill Me
Night Stalker
Isolate Me
State Of Fear

Double Helix Records

