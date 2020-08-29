22K
NEW REAL DISASTER: nuovo disco in uscita su STRIPED RECORDS

byMatt Murphys
29 Agosto 2020

Come avrete letto sulla pagina FB, i New Real Disaster sono in studio per registrare il nuovo disco, oggi abbiamo ricevuto il comunicato di Striped Records, l’etichetta del sommo Andrea Manges, dove annunciano che l’album uscirà su vinile ed in digitale, si intitolerà “tomorrow will come” e conterrà 10 tracce.
A 5 anni dall’ultima fatica non so voi ma io non vedo l’ora di sentire cos’hanno da dire i nostri punkrockers, stay tuned!
Eccovi il comunicato:

Let’s welcome New Real Disaster to the StripedMusicCom family.

Striped Records announcement!
New Real Disaster are recording their new album “Tomorrow Will Come”, 10 brand new songs that will be out on LP/digital on Striped Records.
The band started in 2006, they are from Tuscany and this is gonna be their third release, 5 years after “The Truth, The Lie and The Compromise” (Indelirium Records).
Giusy, Giulio, Matteo and Mauro play a pretty powerful style of punk, blended with street, folk and hardcore flavours.

