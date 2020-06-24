Ci han provato fino alla fine… E in fondo ci speravamo un po’ tutti…

Ma purtroppo, nonostante le idee e i buoni propositi, la tanta voglia degli organizzatori del Punk Rock Holiday deve duramente scontrarsi con una realtà in cui ci sono troppe cose che non possono essere pianificate e/o evitate e che potrebbero mettere a rischio il futuro del festival.

Per queste ragioni le energie saranno convogliate per realizzare qualcosa di on-line durante la settimana PRH, ma ancor di più ci si concentrerà sul 2021 quando si spera di poter tornare al Punk Rock Holiday con la stessa atmosfera con cui ci siamo lasciati nel 2019.

Questo il messaggio ufficiale:

NOT GONNA HAPPEN!

As much as we wanted to do something, it’s simply not worth it. There’s too many things that can not be planned and/or avoided and we definitely don’t wanna put the future of the festival at risk. We’ll rather make some online stuff happening on the PRH week and more importantly – focus on 2021, when we can hopefully return to Punk Rock Holiday 2.1 in the same vibe we left in 2019.

Sorry that we teased you for nothing, but we couldn’t sleep if we didn’t give it a try!