27K
10K
0
Newsletter
The Latest

Nuovo album per gli OFFSPRING

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Febbraio 2021

Tramite un video sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, gli Offspring hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album. “We’re putting out a record. It’s finished, it’s done, it’s in the can as they say. We’ve got songs, we’ve got titles, we’ve got a label, we’ve got an album title, we’ve got a cover, we’ve got artwork and stuff. It’s ready to go. We’re putting this out.“: queste le parole di Dexter Holland e Noodles che confermano l’imminente uscita.
Al momento non abbiamo ulteriori dettagli, restate sintonizzati!
L’ultimo lavoro della punk rock band californiana, ““Days Go By”, è datato addirittura 2012.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

BOLOGNA 1980: il concerto dei Clash in Piazza Maggiore che cambiò l'Italia

byMatteo Paganelli
Next Article

CAPOCCIA: esce “Old School” album punk rock fino al midollo.

byValentina Piazzola
Potrebbe interessarti..
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa