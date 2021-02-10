Nuovo album per gli OFFSPRING

Tramite un video sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, gli Offspring hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album. “We’re putting out a record. It’s finished, it’s done, it’s in the can as they say. We’ve got songs, we’ve got titles, we’ve got a label, we’ve got an album title, we’ve got a cover, we’ve got artwork and stuff. It’s ready to go. We’re putting this out.“: queste le parole di Dexter Holland e Noodles che confermano l’imminente uscita.

Al momento non abbiamo ulteriori dettagli, restate sintonizzati!

L’ultimo lavoro della punk rock band californiana, ““Days Go By”, è datato addirittura 2012.