Nuovo album per i DEATH BY STEREO

Nuovo album per i Death By Stereo. L’hardcore band californiana, tramite le sue pagine social ufficiali, ha annunciato l’uscita di “We’re All Dying Just in Time”, prevista per il prossimo 7 agosto (Indecision Records).

