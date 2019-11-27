Zoli Teglas voce e anima degli Ignite lascia la band.

25/11/2019 – Nel giorno del compleanno di Fabio “Deka” De Capitani e del mitico Tim Armstrong (sarà un caso), arriva il comunicato direttamente dal suo Instagram ufficiale che Zoli Teglas – voce e anima degli Ignite e per un breve periodo anche dei Pennywise – si ritira dalla scena per dare seguito alla sua vocazione ambientalista.

Gli Ignite, da oltre 25 anni sulla scena, hanno inciso negli anni duemila uno dei migliori album di Hardcore melodico: Our Darkest Days. Una gran perdita per la scena punk mondiale!

Di seguito il comunicato ufficiale:

“I want to start by thanking all of the fans of Ignite for the last 25 years. I want to thank all of those who let me into their lives through the songs I sang and the music we wrote. It’s been an honor and a privilege to perform for you all. With a heavy heart I am announcing my departure from Ignite. I am going to focus most of my time now to rescuing animals and other film and musical endeavors. I will perform the upcoming Ignite club shows already booked in California in early 2020. I am very hopeful Ignite will keep recording, touring, and performing, with a new singer and a new energy. I wish them the best of everything. Thank you for so much for your love and appreciation throughout the years.

See you in the pit.

Zoli”