ANTI-FLAG: ristampa delle demo del 1992

E’ uscita via Cleopatra Records “17 Song Demo” la ristampa delle demo del 1992 degli Anti-Flag.
Il disco è disponibile sul sito dell’etichetta indipendente californiana in versione LP e CD.
ANTI-FLAG – 17 SONG DEMO – Cleopatra Records, Inc. (cleorecs.com)
Questa la tracklist:
1. They Don’t Protect You
2. Red, White and Brainwashed
3. All Alone
4. Your Daddy Was A Rich Man (Your Daddy’s Fucking Dead)
5. Davey Destroyed The Punk Scene
6. I Hate People Like You
7. She’s My Little Go-Go Dancer
8. Drink Drank Punk
9. Kill The Rich
10. Betty Sue Is Dead
11. Daddy’s Wearing Mommies Clothing
12. I Fall Apart
13. Class Plague
14. You’d Do The Same
15. Song For Jesus Christ
16. 10 Seconds
17. 5 Minutes
18. That’s When I Reach For My Revolver