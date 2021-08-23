ANTI-FLAG: ristampa delle demo del 1992

E’ uscita via Cleopatra Records “17 Song Demo” la ristampa delle demo del 1992 degli Anti-Flag.

Il disco è disponibile sul sito dell’etichetta indipendente californiana in versione LP e CD.

ANTI-FLAG – 17 SONG DEMO – Cleopatra Records, Inc. (cleorecs.com)

Questa la tracklist:

1. They Don’t Protect You

2. Red, White and Brainwashed

3. All Alone

4. Your Daddy Was A Rich Man (Your Daddy’s Fucking Dead)

5. Davey Destroyed The Punk Scene

6. I Hate People Like You

7. She’s My Little Go-Go Dancer

8. Drink Drank Punk

9. Kill The Rich

10. Betty Sue Is Dead

11. Daddy’s Wearing Mommies Clothing

12. I Fall Apart

13. Class Plague

14. You’d Do The Same

15. Song For Jesus Christ

16. 10 Seconds

17. 5 Minutes

18. That’s When I Reach For My Revolver