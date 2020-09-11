22K
Punk Rock Against Gender Violence – The Rude Dudez

byDeka
11 Settembre 2020

E’ appena uscito il loro nuovo album “An act of protest” registrato in Irlanda nel quale potete ascoltare “MIrror of me”, un brano che parla proprio di violenza di genere…
https://open.spotify.com/track/47xhrXBbLeX4URmp2GEGE5?si=jbPl3JThS3GvJstL5RqKYw
e con questo sottofondo anche Penny dei Rude Dudez si unisce alla nostra causa.
Supporta la scena, combatti la violenza

DONA ORA!

