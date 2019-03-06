PUNK ROCK RADUNO 4: aggiunti KURT BAKER COMBO, I LIKE ALLIE e MURDERBURGERS

Due nuove aggiunte per quanto riguarda il Punk Rock Raduno 4: si tratta dei Kurt Baker Combo e dei I Like Allie.
La band del frontman dei Leftovers, i nostrani I Like Allie e la punk rock band scozzese si uniscono alla già succulenta line up che vedrà salire sul palco dell’Edoné di Bergam0 (11-14 Luglio): Pansy Division, The Copyrights, Kepi Ghoulie, Dan Vapid & The Cheats, McRackins, The Creeps, The Yum Yums, Airbag, DeeCracks e The Ponches.

Per tutte le info:
https://www.punkrockraduno.com/
https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1965838786864356/

 

