PUNK ROCK RADUNO 7: ecco i SEMPREFRESKI, i THE ODORANTS e i DETROIT COBRAS

byMatteo Paganelli
4 Aprile 2024

Tre nuove band aggiunte alla line up del Punk Rock Raduno: Semprefreski, The Odorants Detroit Cobras.

La punk rock band palermitana, il power trio finlandese della scuderia Striped Music e la garage punk band di Detroit vanno ad aggiungersi ai già confermati M.O.T.O., The Gores, The Jasons, Grade2, Jakker Holly Zatopeks.
La settima edizione del Raduno si terrà dall’11 al 14 luglio prossimi all’Edoné di Bergamo; per tutte le info:
PUNK ROCK RADUNO 7 / Free Entrance | Facebook
PUNK ROCK RADUNO – HOME

https://youtu.be/KJr6acT0JLs?si=-iSpMJ6j8eOe-5EU
