PUNK ROCK RADUNO 7: ecco i SEMPREFRESKI, i THE ODORANTS e i DETROIT COBRAS

Tre nuove band aggiunte alla line up del Punk Rock Raduno: Semprefreski, The Odorants e Detroit Cobras.

La punk rock band palermitana, il power trio finlandese della scuderia Striped Music e la garage punk band di Detroit vanno ad aggiungersi ai già confermati M.O.T.O., The Gores, The Jasons, Grade2, Jakker Holly e Zatopeks.

La settima edizione del Raduno si terrà dall’11 al 14 luglio prossimi all’Edoné di Bergamo; per tutte le info:

