PUNK ROCK RADUNO: compilation benefit “I WANNA BE WELL”

Altra bellissima iniziativa benefica per cercare di contrastare l’emergenza coronavirus in Italia: stavolta è il turno dei ragazzi del Punk Rock Raduno.

Bergamo è sicuramente una delle città più colpite da questo nemico infame e i ragazzi del PRR hanno ideato una compilation digitale che contiene ben 17 pezzi tratti dalle esibizioni di The Avengers, Pansy Division, The Copyrights, The Creeps, The Yum Yums, Senzabenza e Dan Vapid & The Cheats registrate durante l’edizione dello scorso anno.

Tutti proventi andranno agli ospedali di Bergamo, colpiti duramente da questa emergenza sanitaria ma che stanno strenuamente resistendo.

La compilation digitale è il frutto del bellissimo lavoro dell’organizzazione del Punk Rock Raduno, con l’aiuto della Wild Honey Records (Peawees, Detroit Cobras, The Midnight Kings, Deniz Tek e tanti altri).

Questa la tracklist:

01. The Avengers – Paint It Black

02. The Avengers – The American In Me

03. Pansy Division – He Whipped My Ass In Tennis (Then I Fucked His Ass In Bed)

04. Pansy Division – Coming Clean (Green Day)

05. The Copyrights – Trustees Of Modern Chemistry

06. The Copyrights – Crutches

07. The Creeps – Cancer

08. The Creeps – Off My Guard

09. The Yum Yums – Back To Rosie

10. The Yum Yums – Be My Baby

11. Senzabenza – The Boyz Nex Door

12. Senzabenza – Holiday With The Band

13. Senzabenza – Great Big World

14. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – Crash Of The Moons

15. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – I Don’t Wanna Go To The Party

16. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – Back To You

17. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – Riverdale Stomp

I pezzi sono stati registrati live il Luglio scorso durante la quarta edizione del Punk Rock Raduno all’Edoné di Bergamo da Brown Barcella, che si è occupato anche del mixaggio al T.U.P. Studio (https://www.facebook.com/tupstudio/) e masterizzati al Trai Studio ( (https://www.facebook.com/traistudio/) da Riccardo Zamboni.

Artwork di Paolo Proserpio (https://www.instagram.com/paoloproserpio).

Qui invece il download di “I Wanna Be Well”:

smarturl.it/iwannabewellxbergamo