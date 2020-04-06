PUNK ROCK RADUNO: compilation benefit “I WANNA BE WELL”

Altra bellissima iniziativa benefica per cercare di contrastare l’emergenza coronavirus in Italia: stavolta è il turno dei ragazzi del Punk Rock Raduno.
Bergamo è sicuramente una delle città più colpite da questo nemico infame e i ragazzi del PRR hanno ideato una compilation digitale che contiene ben 17 pezzi tratti dalle esibizioni di The Avengers, Pansy Division, The Copyrights, The Creeps, The Yum Yums, Senzabenza e Dan Vapid & The Cheats registrate durante l’edizione dello scorso anno.
Tutti proventi andranno agli ospedali di Bergamo, colpiti duramente da questa emergenza sanitaria ma che stanno strenuamente resistendo.
La compilation digitale è il frutto del bellissimo lavoro dell’organizzazione del Punk Rock Raduno, con l’aiuto della Wild Honey Records (Peawees, Detroit Cobras, The Midnight Kings, Deniz Tek e tanti altri).
Questa la tracklist:
01. The Avengers – Paint It Black
02. The Avengers – The American In Me
03. Pansy Division – He Whipped My Ass In Tennis (Then I Fucked His Ass In Bed)
04. Pansy Division – Coming Clean (Green Day)
05. The Copyrights – Trustees Of Modern Chemistry
06. The Copyrights – Crutches
07. The Creeps – Cancer
08. The Creeps – Off My Guard
09. The Yum Yums – Back To Rosie
10. The Yum Yums – Be My Baby
11. Senzabenza – The Boyz Nex Door
12. Senzabenza – Holiday With The Band
13. Senzabenza – Great Big World
14. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – Crash Of The Moons
15. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – I Don’t Wanna Go To The Party
16. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – Back To You
17. Dan Vapid & The Cheats – Riverdale Stomp
I pezzi sono stati registrati live il Luglio scorso durante la quarta edizione del Punk Rock Raduno all’Edoné di Bergamo da Brown Barcella, che si è occupato anche del mixaggio al T.U.P. Studio (https://www.facebook.com/tupstudio/) e masterizzati al Trai Studio ( (https://www.facebook.com/traistudio/) da Riccardo Zamboni.
Artwork di Paolo Proserpio (https://www.instagram.com/paoloproserpio).
Qui invece il download di “I Wanna Be Well”:
smarturl.it/iwannabewellxbergamo