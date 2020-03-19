Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ...il libro

RICCOBELLIS: “Without You” è il secondo estratto dal nuovo album

  • A cura di Valentina Piazzola
  • Postato il
“Without You” è il secondo singolo estratto dal nuovo album dei RICCOBELLIS, “Battlestar Galactica”, in uscita il 10 aprile per la Monster Zero Records, mixato e masterizzato da IndieBox Music Hall di Brescia
Lyrics:
There’s always more I can do when I’m here without you Walking in the streets, singing on my knees For a face I dream of night after night. You’re going to tell me what is wrong If I’m drunk enough or not What the hell do you want me to do without you. I’ll be there honey for you Words can’t say what love can do

Bandcamp: https://riccobellis.bandcamp.com/
Link al video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xs-BmTnJooE&fbclid=IwAR21AYSLMGr0Jgb2X3sYXNd4SQnrTMWOVyAXV03MfoToVf1vCHGWhG6hH2Y

