Tante novità in casa Raging Nathans. La punk rock band di Dayton, Ohio, ha annunciato l’uscita di “Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2.“, una raccolta di 20 singoli che uscirà èer Brassneck Records e Rad Girlfriend Records.

Ma non è tutto: il 2022 vedrà la stesura e l’uscita del successore di “Waste My Heart”, uscito per RGR lo scorso anno:

“We got a brand new LP in the fucking CAN and we got a few split 7”s with some of the best bands ever coming out. Don’t underestimate, 2022 is our year.”

