The Latest

Tante novità in casa RAGING NATHANS

byMatteo Paganelli
21 Gennaio 2022

Tante novità in casa Raging Nathans. La punk rock band di Dayton, Ohio, ha annunciato l’uscita di “Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2.“, una raccolta di 20 singoli che uscirà èer Brassneck Records e Rad Girlfriend Records.
Ma non è tutto: il 2022 vedrà la stesura e l’uscita del successore di “Waste My Heart”, uscito per RGR lo scorso anno:
We got a brand new LP in the fucking CAN and we got a few split 7”s with some of the best bands ever coming out. Don’t underestimate, 2022 is our year.”

Home · Rad Girlfriend Records · Online Store Powered by Storenvy
Brassneck Records — Newest Additions (bigcartel.com)

