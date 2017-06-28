Ecco la nuova compilation del Punk Rock Raduno 2!

Ecco la nuova compilation del Punk Rock Raduno 2!
Ebbene sì, è quasi giunta l’ora del Punk Rock Raduno! E anche quest’anno è stata realizzata una compilation ad esso dedicata, replicando il successo della scorsa edizione!
Di cosa si tratta? Si tratta di un LP composto da brani inediti realizzati dalle band che suoneranno sul palco del Raduno, che avrà luogo c/o Edoné di Bergamo dal 13 al 16 luglio!
***Acquistare il disco è inoltre uno dei tanti modi per supportare l’evento e fare in modo che il festival possa proseguire***
Ecco la tracklist e il primo brano rilasciato: gli Apers coverizzano “Drunk and high” dei bresciani Riccobellis!

Side A
1. New Bomb Turks “Radiobeat”
2. The Apers ”Drunk and high”
3. Hakan “Television mood”
4. Nikki Corvette And The Romeos “Born to run”
5. The Mr. T Experience “Cinthya (with a Y)”
6. School Damage ”Go home“
7. The Chromosomes “To survive is to surrender”
8. The Ratbones feat. Vale Nut ”I don’t wanna be Yogi Berra anymore“
9. La Crisi ”I’m not a loser”
10.Retarded “New days”

Side B
1. The Peawees “Baby I’m a king”
2. Lone Wolf “Get along”
3. Honey “Misunderstanding”
4. The Travoltas “Go with me”
5. King Mastino “Flowers and blades”
6. Semprefreski “Va più veloce”
7. Pale Lips “Hiding from the moon”
8. Proton Packs ”Zombie Reagan”
9. The Priceduifkes “Forced entry”
10. Low Dérive ”Kintsugi”



Aggiungi un’immagine al tuo commento >