NIGHT BIRDS: demo per una nuova uscita

Tornano a farsi sentire i Night Birds. Tramite un post su Instagram l’interessantissima punk rock band di NYC, con un passato (presente? futuro?) nella famiglia Fat Wreck Chords, ha annunciato di aver cominciato la registrazione di alcune demo che, presumibilmente, andranno a formare una nuova uscita discografica nel 2021.



Queste le parole del frontman Brian Gorsegner:

“Didn’t record a lick of music in 2020, but looking to correct that in the coming year. All sorts of Night Birds demos and drums in every virtual project with the homies clogging the cloud ASAP. Thanks to Brian Pretus for pointing me in the right direction and Daniel Fried for putting the bug in my brain months ago. Any locals looking to sell off some mic stands and / or cables please hit me up. Also I welcome suggestions for your preferred recording programs for a beginner dummy like myself”

Non ci resta che attendere ulteriori news. Nel frattempo riascoltiamoci l’ultima uscita dei Night Birds, “Roll Credits” del 2018 (Fat Wreck Chords).



