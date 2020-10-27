MILO AUKERMAN (DESCENDENTS): Ep Anti-Trump in 7″

Milo Aukerman, leader dei Descendents, rilascerà un ep in 45 giri sotto il nome di RebUke nel quale saranno presenti 3 tracce di rivolta nei confronti del presidente Trump interpretate con l’ukulele.

Queste le parole di Milo:

“I’ve spent most of my punk rock life avoiding the temptation to write political songs; it always seemed like politics is the obvious go-to subject of punk and thus not of interest to me. Unfortunately, after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election I find myself virtually unable to write songs about anything else. If you believe, like me, that 45 is not a LP, we ALL need to VOTE to make that a reality. Only then can we hope to see a return to sanity, a turning of the page. These songs are my personal attempts to turn the page on our national nightmare…if only I could will it through music.”

Questa la tracklist:

1. On You

2. Hindsight 2020

3. Royal Flush

Il 7″ uscirà il prossimo 18 Novembre per Fat Wreck Chords.

Qui il pre-order in vinile nero (l’edizione colorata è andata esaurita in poche ore):

https://fatwreck.com/collections/new-releases/products/rebuke-45-not-a-lp